How Damien Harris Reacted To Gunner Olszewski’s Post Featuring Cam Newton

New England Patriots receiver Gunner Olszewski on Monday featured quarterback Cam Newton in an Instagram post captioned, “Victory Monday up high Boogie.” The post features a photo of Olzewski and Newton high-fiving during a game.

The post prompted a reply from Patriots running back Damien Harris, who wrote, “Two of my best buds.”

