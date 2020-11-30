Bears’ Allen Robinson Likes Tweets From Fans Telling Him To Leave Chicago

Allen Robinson is back on his passive-aggressive Twitter grind.

Early in the season, Robinson did things on social media that sure made it seem as if he wanted the Chicago Bears to trade him. The drama fizzled as the trade deadline came and went without the star receiver, who will be a free agent this offseason, being sent to another team.

But shortly after the Bears’ Sunday night loss to the Green Bay Packers, Robinson did his best to revive the speculation.

Check this out:

#Bears star WR Allen Robinson liked tweets from fans about leaving the #Bears and joining another team after the loss to the #Packers



A reminder that Robinson chose to sign with Chicago as a free-agent over Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/SeVpLyQdbp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 30, 2020

Robinson since has “unliked” the tweets, but the damage has been done.

While there certainly are better ways for Robinson to go about voicing his displeasure, it’s hard to blame him if he truly is unhappy in Chicago. The Bears once again are irrelevant and their quarterback situation remains a disaster.

