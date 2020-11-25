Islanders Defenseman, Ex-Bruin Johnny Boychuk Retiring Due To Eye Injury

An injury sustained earlier in the year has ended Johnny Boychuk’s career.

The New York Islanders defenseman, who spent part of his career with the Boston Bruins, has retired due to an eye injury, the Isles announced Wednesday.

“After numerous and extensive medical exams,” the team wrote, “New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk’s career has come to an end, due to an eye injury suffered during the 2019-20 regular season. The most recent injury was the second to the same eye.”

Boychuk will finish his career with 725 games to his name, posting 54 goals with 152 assists. He also played in 104 playoff games. He began his career with the Colorado Avalanche before spending the next six years in Boston, followed by six more in New York.