Jake DeBrusk Takes To Instagram After Signing Two-Year Deal With Bruins

Jake DeBrusk is sticking around, and he seems pretty excited about it.

The Boston Bruins signed the winger to a two-year contract extension Monday night. Boston locked up its top-six forward while DeBrusk can work on becoming a consistent player and potentially set himself up for a pay day in two years.

General manager Don Sweeney told reporters he was excited to have the DeBrusk deal done before training camp begins (whenever that may be), and the same sentiment seems to be shared with DeBrusk.

Now we just need an Opening Night date.

