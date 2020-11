Rejoice, Boston Bruins fans, Jake DeBrusk isn’t going anywhere.

The Boston Bruins on Monday signed the winger to a two-year contract with an annual cap hit of $3.675 million, the team announced.

B’s general manager Don Sweeney expressed confidence in being able to sign the restricted free agent, and that certainly was the case.

DeBrusk finished the shortened 2019-20 NHL season with 19 goals and 16 assists.

