John Harbaugh, Malcolm Butler Need To Be Separated Before Titans-Ravens Game

Sunday’s tilt at M&T Bank Stadium featured two of the NFL’s most physical teams, and play hadn’t even started when things first got chippy.

Tensions rose before kickoff of the Week 11 game between the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens. The Titans congregated at midfield after they made their way out of the tunnel, which apparently drew the ire of Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh. Harbaugh proceeded to have heated exchanges with Malcolm Butler and Mike Vrabel, and he even needed to be separated from the former.

You can watch the brief Harbaugh-Butler spat in the video here, courtesy of CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani.

It’s easy to understand why both the Titans and Ravens might be a bit on edge Sunday. Tennessee was flattened by the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts last week in Nashville, while Baltimore is coming off an ugly loss to the New England Patriots in primetime. The Titans also ended Lamar Jackson and Co.’s 2019 season with a road win in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Furthermore, this matchup comes with playoff implications. The Titans and Ravens both entered Week 11 at 6-3 on the season.