MLB Rumors: AL East Team Making Push For Free Agent George Springer

The Blue Jays clearly aren’t messing around.

Recent reports have indicated that Toronto has serious interest in free agent outfielder George Springer. That latest evidence comes courtesy of Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, who on Saturday mentioned the Blue Jays’ flirtation with Springer.

However, according to Davidi, the Blue Jays and other teams across Major League Baseball are waiting for the New York Mets, under aggressive new ownership, to set the market in free agency. If and when that happens, don’t be surprised to see Toronto make a push for Springer.

According to Davidi, the Blue Jays and Springer have “progressed beyond just talking.”

Springer would be a major addition for the Blue Jays. Not only would a signing signal that Toronto is looking to contend, but it also would help bolster a roster that already features a plethora of talent. Another veteran outfielder, Michael Brantley, could also be on Toronto’s radar, per Davidi.

Springer, 31, is coming off a season in which .265 with 14 homers and 32 RBIs for the Houston Astros.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images