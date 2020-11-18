MLB Rumors: Here’s Look At Theo Epstein’s Potential Post-Cubs Plans

It appears Theo Epstein is taking a bit of break after departing the Chicago Cubs.

The 46-year-old has stepped down as the Cubs’ president of baseball operations following nine years in the role.

Now, Epstein plans to take a year off before a potential return to the league with an ownership group or expansion franchise, assuming Nashville stays in the running, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Theo Epstein plans to take a year off and then could emerge with an ownership group or even a potential expansion franchise like Nashville if he stays in baseball — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 17, 2020

He also expects to spend time working on charitable endeavors and spending time with family, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Jed Hoyer, who had been serving as general manager, will fill Epstein’s role.

Epstein helped the Cubs break their 108-year World Series-less streak in 2016 with beloved manager Joe Maddon at the helm. The Cubs collected 705 wins and 651 losses during Epstein’s nine-season span as president of baseball operations.

Epstein also helped the Boston Red Sox snap a decades-long World Series drought with championships in 2004 and 2007.

What’s next for Epstein’s baseball career, though? Stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports Images