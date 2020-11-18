Kyle Shanahan Convinced Jimmy Garoppolo Will Be 49ers’ Starting QB In 2021

Will he stay or will he go?

That’s been the big question surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with the San Francisco 49ers.

But it sounds like the star quarterback isn’t going anywhere. At least, not any time soon.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke positively about Garoppolo’s future in San Fran on Tuesday. In fact, he’s confident the 29-year-old will be with the team long term.

“I expect Jimmy to be our starter next year,” Shanahan said. “I expect him to come and play with us this year. We have six games left, we are not out of the playoffs yet. I have been on a team that was 3-6 going into a bye week that ended up winning their division. I think we have guys on this team that are capable of finishing this the right way. We’ve got to do it one game at a time, and I hope Jimmy can be a part of that.

“But to think that we’ve made any decisions on anybody going into the future isn’t the case. Jimmy has won a lot of games for us. It’s a lot harder to win games when he’s not here. Just hoping we can get him back.”

Garoppolo has dealt with a number of injuries throughout his NFL career, including an ankle issue in 2020. He still is recovering from the injury.

Luckily for Niners fans, however, it doesn’t sound like San Fran is losing hope in their star signal-caller anytime soon.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images