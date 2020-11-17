Theo Epstein Stepping Down As Cubs President Of Baseball Operations

The Theo Epstein era in Chicago is over.

The Cubs on Tuesday announced that Epstein will step down as the organization’s president of baseball operations after nine seasons in Chicago. Jed Hoyer, who had been serving as general manager, will fill Epstein’s role.

Here’s the Cubs’ announcement:

Theo Epstein will step down from his role as President of Baseball Operations effective Nov. 20 and depart the organization after nine seasons.



Jed Hoyer, who joined the club in Nov. 2011 as Executive VP/General Manager, will be named President of Baseball Operations. pic.twitter.com/SDeF826SFH — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 17, 2020

Don’t expect Epstein to join another team in the near future.

In a letter to friends shared by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Epstein, 46, indicated he plans to take at least a year off. Epstein instead will focus on charitable work and spending time with his family.

Take a look:

Epstein says in the letter he will spend time with family and work with non-profits, including his Foundation to Be Named Later and The Players Alliance.



"I do plan on having a third chapter leading a baseball organization someday, though I do not expect it to be next year." — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 17, 2020

Theo Epstein’s statement reads in part: “The organization faces a number of decisions this winter that carry long-term consequences; those types of decisions are best made by someone who will be here for a long period rather than just one more year. Jed has earned this.” — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) November 17, 2020

And here are official statements from Epstein, Hoyer and Cubs owner Tom Ricketts:

Statements from Tom Ricketts, Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer: pic.twitter.com/rn1N3SdGT9 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 17, 2020

The Cubs amassed a 705-651 record over Epstein’s nine seasons in charge of baseball operations.

Chicago won the World Series in 2016 to claim the franchise’s first championship in 108 years.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images