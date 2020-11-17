Theo Epstein Stepping Down As Cubs President Of Baseball Operations

Epstein will not work for an MLB team next season

The Theo Epstein era in Chicago is over.

The Cubs on Tuesday announced that Epstein will step down as the organization’s president of baseball operations after nine seasons in Chicago. Jed Hoyer, who had been serving as general manager, will fill Epstein’s role.

Here’s the Cubs’ announcement:

Don’t expect Epstein to join another team in the near future.

In a letter to friends shared by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Epstein, 46, indicated he plans to take at least a year off. Epstein instead will focus on charitable work and spending time with his family.

Take a look:

And here are official statements from Epstein, Hoyer and Cubs owner Tom Ricketts:

The Cubs amassed a 705-651 record over Epstein’s nine seasons in charge of baseball operations.

Chicago won the World Series in 2016 to claim the franchise’s first championship in 108 years.

