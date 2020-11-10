MLB Rumors: Latest On Charlie Morton, Why Red Sox Are Perceived Fit For Pitcher

The need to bolster starting pitching reportedly is the reason the Boston Red Sox are prioritizing starting pitching over a Francisco Lindor trade.

And while Trevor Bauer is the crown jewel of free agency, Charlie Morton should get plenty of attention as well.

The veteran starter, who turns 37 on Thursday, appears to be mulling whether or not he’ll come back and play another year. He’s coming off a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, and a reunion, though possible, is not locked in.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand shared an update on Morton, who reportedly has the interest of 8-10 teams.

“Morton,” Feinsand wrote, “is believed to be seeking a one-year contract, possibly with an option for 2022.

“A return to the Rays appears to be Morton’s first choice, though industry insiders believe Tampa Bay is unlikely to offer more than $10 million. That could open the door for other teams to swoop in — namely the Mets and Yankees, two of the many clubs in need of rotation help.”

Feinsand then added this:

“Morton hails from Connecticut and makes his home in Bradenton, Fla., giving East Coast teams that train in Florida a perceived advantage when it comes to signing the pitcher.”

While the Mets and Yankees meet those qualifications, so too do the Boston Red Sox. Of course, the Red Sox’s spring training facility is in Ft. Myers, Fla., and though the area of Connecticut Morton is from is closer to New York, it still is within driving distance to Boston

Morton went 2-2 last season with a 4.74 ERA over nine stars. The year prior he was an All-Star, going 16-6 with a 3.05 ERA.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images