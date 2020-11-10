Colin Cowherd Thinks Bill Belichick Should Leave Patriots For This Team

Colin Cowherd put on his tin foil hat Tuesday morning.

The New England Patriots’ win over the New York Jets on Tuesday was a double-edged sword: It kept their playoff hopes alive but likely ruined any hope for a top five draft pick. Because of that, Cowherd apparently believes head coach Bill Belichick should consider bolting after this season.

Where would he go? According to Cowherd, the Los Angeles Chargers would be a good fit.

“Tom Brady left New England. Why couldn’t Bill Belichick?” Cowherd asked in an Instagram video. “Chargers? Looking for a coach maybe. Have the star young quarterback, have the roster, half a star pass-rusher, have star receivers. Seems to me, in a crowded Los Angeles sports market … the Chargers need to make a bold move. You’ve gotta sell tickets — right now they’re not.

“Belichick and Justin Herbert, five years? Spanos family? It’s time to spend money on a coach. It makes a lot of sense to me.”

Make of that what you will.

(It actually isn’t a terrible idea.)

Thumbnail photo via Kevin R. Wexler/USA TODAY Sports Images