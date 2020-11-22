NBA Rumors: Jayson Tatum Agrees To Rookie Max Extension With Celtics

The Boston Celtics reportedly took care of one of their franchise cornerstones Sunday.

Jayson Tatum has agreed to sign a rookie max contract extension with the Celtics, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Tatum, the No. 3 overall pick by Boston in 2017, can earn up to roughly $200 million via the five-year extension, per Wojnarowski.

Tatum gets the full designated rookie max extension, with the All-NBA escalators that'll take it near $200M, sources said. Tatum's agent Jeff Wechsler and Celtics finalized details today. https://t.co/SfGjPRc3J5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020

This move was a no-brainer for the Celtics. Tatum put together a stellar Year 3 in the 2019-20 season, averaging 23.4 points and seven rebounds per game. The 22-year-old also was selected to the All-Star Game for the first time in his young career and helped lead Boston to within two wins of the NBA Finals.

Tatum’s new deal marks the second lucrative extension handed out by the Celtics in as many years. Jaylen Brown — who tacked on four more years with Boston in October 2019 — and Tatum now both are under contract with the C’s through the 2023-24 season.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images