NBA Rumors: Thunder Speaking With This Team About Chris Paul Trade

Is another relocation in the works for Chris Paul?

There reportedly is a real chance Paul’s Oklahoma City tenure is limited to one season. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps, the Thunder have discussed a possible Paul trade with the Phoenix Suns.

Windhorst and Bontemps report a blockbuster trade is not “imminent,” though the former on Wednesday morning’s “SportsCenter” labeled the possibility of a Paul deal as “reasonable.” Windhorst and Bontemps also noted the Thunder are open to working with Paul on a potential move.

The Suns’ reported interest in Paul makes sense. Phoenix has struggled to find a point guard to truly complement Devin Booker since the star shooting guard joined the franchise in 2015. The Suns flashed their potential inside the Orlando bubble over the summer, and the addition of Paul might be what elevates them into a legitimate playoff contender.

Of course, Phoenix will have to be willing to spend in order to acquire the 10-time All-Star. In addition to the package it would have to send to Oklahoma City, the Suns would be responsible for the roughly $85 million Paul is owed over the final two years of his current contract.