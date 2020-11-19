NFL Odds: Over/Under Picks For Every Game On Week 11 Schedule

If you’re into intriguing quarterback matchups, you’re in luck in Week 11.

The slate will kick off with Kyler Murray against Russell Wilson and wrap up with Tom Brady and Jared Goff squaring off in Tampa Bay. In between, we’ll see Cam Newton versus Deshaun Watson, a Ryan Tannehill-Lamar Jackson duel and Jameis Winston making his first start with the Saints against Matt Ryan and the Falcons.

Here are our over/under picks for those games, as well as all of the other contests on the Week 11 schedule.

Thursday, Nov. 19

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks — 57

These NFC West rivals combined for 64 points when they met in Arizona back in Week 7. There’s no reason to believe it won’t be another high-scoring affair when they collide in primetime.

Pick: OVER

Sunday, Nov. 22

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars — 46.5

Jake Luton might be serviceable, as evidenced by the Jaguars’ narrow losses to the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers. But the Steelers boast one of the NFL’s strongest defenses, so we’re expecting a long day for the rookie signal-caller.

Pick: UNDER

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers — 48

Under normal circumstances, we’d probably bank on plenty of points between these teams. But both Matthew Stafford and Teddy Bridgewater are dealing with injuries, and the Panthers once again will be without Christian McCaffrey.

Pick: UNDER

New England Patriots at Houston Texans — 48.5

The Patriots should be able to run wild on the Texans, who currently are allowing the most rushing yards per game. New England’s defense has shown improvement, but Watson historically has given Bill Belichick’s team trouble.

Pick: OVER

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens — 49.5

This one could have an old-school feel, as both teams tend to lean on the running game. The Ravens also are pretty strong against the pass, so Tannehill will have his work cut out for him in Baltimore.

Pick: UNDER

Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns — 47

The Browns scored a combined 16 points over their last two games. The Eagles, meanwhile, haven’t scored more than 23 since Week 6.

Pick: UNDER

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints — 50

There’s reason to be skeptical about the Saints’ offense given Winston’s tendency to turn the ball over. But Winston has plenty of weapons to work with, and Atlanta’s defense is one of the worst in the league.

PICK: OVER

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team — 46.5

Washington currently ranks fifth in the league in sacks, while Joe Burrow enters Week 11 as the second-most sacked quarterback. The rookie quarterback could spent a fair amount of time on the turf Sunday.

Pick: UNDER

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers — 46.5

The Chargers scoring points is not of their concern. The same can’t be said for the Jets, who only have eclipsed the 18-point threshold twice over nine games.

Pick: UNDER

Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos — 45.5

After a shaky NFL debut, Tua Tagovailoa helped the Dolphins rack up 34 and 29 points in their last two games. Drew Lock and Co. also continue to show grittiness as a solid second-half team.

Pick: OVER

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings — 47.5

Dalvin Cook continues to run like a mad man, and Minnesota’s passing game is starting to show some rhythm. The Cowboys should receive a fairly significant boost via the return of Andy Dalton under center.

Pick: OVER

Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts — 51

The Packers were held to 24 points or less in two of their last three games. They’ll be hard-pressed to light it up on the road against a stout Colts defense, which often has to make up for an inconsistent Indy offense.

Pick: OVER

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders — 56.5

Revenge will be on the mind of the Chiefs, who were upset by the Raiders in Kansas City in early October. We’re expecting Patrick Mahomes to stuff the stat sheet and Derek Carr and Co. to keep pace until falling in the fourth quarter.

Pick: OVER

Monday, Nov. 23

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 48.5

The Bucs probably won’t be able to go for 46 against the Rams as they did against the Panthers. We actually wouldn’t be surprised if this turns into a rock fight between teams that currently rank in the top nine in pass defense.

Pick: UNDER

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images