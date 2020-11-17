Panthers Make NHL History By Hiring Brett Peterson, First Black Assistant GM

Some NHL history was made Tuesday.

The Florida Panthers announced they hired Brett Peterson as their assistant general manager. He’s believed to be the first Black assistant GM in the league.

“It’s exciting whenever you get a chance to kind of reignite a boyhood dream of chasing the Stanley Cup, being in the National Hockey League,” Peterson said, via NHL.com’s William Douglas. “Having the opportunity to be the first at something is even more exciting, something I never would have expected.”

Peterson is from Northborough, Mass. and was a defenseman at Boston College from 2000-04. He also was a player agent and vice president for hockey at Wasserman with one of his clients being Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask.

The Panthers finished the shortened 2019-20 NHL season 36-32-14.