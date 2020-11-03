Real Madrid Vs. Inter Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Real Madrid and Inter Milan both must improve ahead of their UEFA Champions League matchup.

The teams enter Gameday 3 of the Champions League group stage outside of the positions to progress in the knockout stage, with Inter in third place with four points and Real Madrid in last with one point after two games.

Real Madrid will host Inter on Tuesday at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano hoping to gain ground on their opponent as well as Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Monchengladbach, who’ll face off in the other Group B game. Failure to do so might contribute to dire consequences for Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane.

Inter will be without star striker Romelu Lukaku, who is injured.

Here’s when and how to watch Real Madrid versus Inter:

When: Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access | TUDN.com

