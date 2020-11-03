Would Trevor Bauer Answer MLB Writer’s ‘Pressing’ Question For Red Sox Offseason?

Everyone knows the Boston Red Sox must improve their starting pitchers but few can foresee exactly how they’ll do so.

MLB.com’s Will Leitch on Sunday asked what he believes to be the Red Sox pressing offseason question: “How do they start approaching the rotation?”

Leitch then sets out to answer by floating a pair of names recent rumors have linked to Boston.

“The Red Sox obviously had a ton of rotation issues last year, and how they go about trying to fix those is the first priority,” Leitch wrote. “Will they go big with Trevor Bauer? Or will they try to fix the problem around the margins? A Jon Lester return, maybe?”

Should we add Leitch to the list of those who believe Bauer might fit the Red Sox’s needs perfectly? He certainly would fall into the “big-game” (in hunting parlance) category, while Lester would slot into the “sentimental” section, as we pointed out last month.

At the outset of MLB free agency, it’s difficult to pinpoint how the Red Sox will address their rotation. Of course the health of Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale and others will factor heavily into Boston’s ultimate decisions.

