Scout Watching Red Sox Instructional Camp Identifies Standout Prospect

The Boston Red Sox farm system is neither as deep nor talent-rich as it was five years ago, but there still are many names that fans should get excited about.

See: Blaze Jordan.

The 2020 third-round pick is known for his awesome power (you can read all about him in the story at the bottom of this page) but some have expressed doubt his skills will translate in the professional ranks. And while Jordan has yet to play in an actual game since the Red Sox drafted him, he apparently is making a strong first impression In Fort Myers, Fla., at the organization’s Instructional Camp.

In fact, when speaking to WEEI’s Rob Bradford, one scout made sure to point out Jordan.

“He jumped out for me,” the scout told Bradford. “I was impressed with the strength in his hands, his ability to drive the ball to all fields, and the way the ball came off his bat … and his obvious home run power.”

I asked a scout for a couple of standouts from Instructional Camp. His answer: Blaze Jordan and Juan Chacon https://t.co/AdyEW43zDg — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) November 9, 2020

The scout reportedly also praised 19-year-old Venezuelan outfielder Juan Chacon, who signed with the Red Sox in 2019 as an international free agent.

Obviously, these are very early impressions on a pair of unproven prospects, but they are nonetheless encouraging.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images