Brandon Bolden Has Fitting Reaction To Patriots’ Last-Second Win Over Jets

Bolden was plugged in Monday night

Brandon Bolden isn’t playing this season, but the veteran running back clearly is keeping close tabs on the Patriots.

Bolden, who opted out of the 2020 campaign over COVID-19 concerns, served as a spectator Monday night as New England halted its losing streak at four. The Patriots erased the New York Jets’ 10-point second-half lead and ultimately downed their AFC East rival via a game-winning field goal from Nick Folk as time expired.

As a longtime special teams standout, it’s easy to understand why Bolden was particularly fired up about how New England secured its Week 9 victory.

The Patriots now sit at 3-5 on the season following their win over the Jets. Notching back-to-back victories for the first time in 2020 will be a tall task, as New England on Sunday night will host the Baltimore Ravens.

More NFL:

Cam Newton Reveals Josh McDaniels’ Blunt Halftime Message To Patriots Offense

Thumbnail photo via Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK Images

Picked For You

Related