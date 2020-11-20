Why Did Stephon Gilmore Put Home On Market? Patriots Cornerback Explains

It was the topic of conversation at a very strange time.
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore reportedly put his home on the market right around the time he was rumored to be in trade talks, ahead of the NFL trade deadline earlier this month.
And while it sparked quite a controversy, in large part because of what happened the last time a Patriots star put their home on the market (cough, cough Tom Brady), Gilmore’s wife, Gabrielle, seemed to get a kick out of the whole situation.
So, what really happened?
Gilmore himself addressed that topic Friday, during his first media availability since the whole thing unfolded, and expressed how there was a simple reason behind doing so.
“I just want to, you know, move to the city. So, I like the city. So, you know, it’s one place I want to go. So, that’s why I made that decision,” Gilmore said.
The knee injury suffered by Gilmore, which has kept him sidelined the last three weeks undoubtedly played a role in furthering that speculation. After all, that too came up just ahead of the NFL trade deadline, prior to the Patriots facing Buffalo Bills in a Week 8 contest.
Gilmore explained what has been keeping him off the field since the injury Oct. 29.
“I mean, you know, I wasn’t able to play. I wasn’t physically ready to play these last couple of weeks. You know things happen, you got to adjust to it. Nothing would keep me off the field from playing with my teammates. So, that’s one thing that stuck with me. I’m just happy that I’m progressing and getting better, and looking forward to this week.”
Simple enough, right?
Well, we’re not too confident that this won’t be met with some speculation, too.