Why Did Stephon Gilmore Put Home On Market? Patriots Cornerback Explains

It was the topic of conversation at a very strange time.

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore reportedly put his home on the market right around the time he was rumored to be in trade talks, ahead of the NFL trade deadline earlier this month.

And while it sparked quite a controversy, in large part because of what happened the last time a Patriots star put their home on the market (cough, cough Tom Brady), Gilmore’s wife, Gabrielle, seemed to get a kick out of the whole situation.

So, what really happened?

Gilmore himself addressed that topic Friday, during his first media availability since the whole thing unfolded, and expressed how there was a simple reason behind doing so.