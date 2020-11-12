USA Vs. Wales Live Stream: Watch International Soccer Game Online

Allow Gregg Berhalter to reintroduce his team.

The United States men’s national team will take on Wales on Thursday in Swansea, Wales, in an international soccer friendly. The game marks USA’s first outing since February, as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted much of the USMNT’s schedule in 2020.

Berhalter, Team USA’s head coach, has named 10 uncapped players to his squad. However, budding stars like Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest are expected to feature for the stars and stripes.

Here’s when and how to watch Wales versus the United States:

When: Thursday, Nov. 12, at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | TUDN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO | TUDN.com

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images