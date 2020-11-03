Why Mike Evans Believes He, Tom Brady Make For ‘Good Combination’

The second Tom Brady announced he was signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was a near-universal thought: Mike Evans is going to feast with TB12 under center.
While Evans, for a variety of reasons, hasn’t been perfect this season, he nevertheless has formed an unsurprisingly sharp combination with his 43-year-old quarterback.
Never more was that apparent than in the fourth quarter Monday night. With just under nine minutes to play in the Bucs’ eventual 25-23 win over the New York Giants, Evans made a great diving grab on a fade route, with Brady dropping the ball in expertly.
It was a nice connection, and after the game Evans explained why he and Brady are tailor-made for one another on those plays.
“Tom just threw an unbelievable ball,” Evans said, via a team-provided transcript. “It’s been tough getting one-on-one coverage throughout the game, but when he saw it, he threw a perfect ball, and I made the catch. .
“I’m a big receiver. I love fades (and) I love getting the ball in the goal-line area. Tom’s ball placement is one of the best all time, so that’s a good combination.”
Tampa’s offensive attack unsurprisingly has been impressive this season, and it doesn’t look like it’s slowing down any time soon.