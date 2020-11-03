Why Mike Evans Believes He, Tom Brady Make For ‘Good Combination’

Brady connected with Evans on an impressive touchdown Monday

The second Tom Brady announced he was signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was a near-universal thought: Mike Evans is going to feast with TB12 under center.

While Evans, for a variety of reasons, hasn’t been perfect this season, he nevertheless has formed an unsurprisingly sharp combination with his 43-year-old quarterback.

Never more was that apparent than in the fourth quarter Monday night. With just under nine minutes to play in the Bucs’ eventual 25-23 win over the New York Giants, Evans made a great diving grab on a fade route, with Brady dropping the ball in expertly.

It was a nice connection, and after the game Evans explained why he and Brady are tailor-made for one another on those plays.

“Tom just threw an unbelievable ball,” Evans said, via a team-provided transcript. “It’s been tough getting one-on-one coverage throughout the game, but when he saw it, he threw a perfect ball, and I made the catch. .

“I’m a big receiver. I love fades (and) I love getting the ball in the goal-line area. Tom’s ball placement is one of the best all time, so that’s a good combination.”

Tampa’s offensive attack unsurprisingly has been impressive this season, and it doesn’t look like it’s slowing down any time soon.

More NFL:

What Tom Brady Had To Say After Buccaneers’ Week 8 Win Vs. Giants

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related