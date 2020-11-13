Why Patriots’ Cam Newton Has Been Impressed By Damiere Byrd’s Development

Damiere Byrd is quickly approaching new career-highs in both yards and receptions.

He’s been a pleasant addition for a New England Patriots’ wide receiver group that has been otherwise underwhelming. His 26 receptions are just six less than his career-best 32 while his 337 yards are just 22 fewer than his career-high 359. Both were set in 2019, during Byrd’s 11 games with the Arizona Cardinals.

Byrd’s continued progress, perhaps best depicted by a fourth-quarter reception which set up Cam Newton’s game-tying touchdown against the New York Jets, has caused the quarterback to express his confidence in the wideout. Newton, as you may recall, played three seasons with Byrd as a member of the Carolina Panthers before both players arrived in New England this offseason.

“Man, when I first got here, I had to just take a moment to just chat, just like I’ve done with a lot of people here. But for Damiere, to have known him and where he came from and his journey to where he is now,” Newton told reporters Thursday during a video conference. “Man, I just wanted to appreciate his professionalism and his evolving of a player, a football player that is, and he’s just been great. A guy who understands this offense, a guy who has been learning so much, a guy who has just taken an opportunity and tried to make the most of it.

Byrd started the season as the Patriots’ No. 1 receiver. That trend has continued with the injuries to both veteran Julian Edelman (knee) and 2019 first-rounder N’Keal Harry (concussion).

Byrd played 100% of offensive snaps in a Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills and 99% of snaps against the Jets on “Monday Night Football.” Admittedly, that probably speaks more to the Patriots’ struggles at the position than it does about Byrd.

Nevertheless, Newton is happy to see the 27-year-old develop.

“Like I said, I seen when Damiere first stepped in the locker room as a wide-eyed rookie not knowing who to kind of cling on to. But for him, the moment is never too big for him and every year he’s gotten better and I think he still has his best football still set ahead of him,” Newton said.

Byrd will have a chance to set those career marks in a Week 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on “Sunday Night Football.”

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images