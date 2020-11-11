Will Celtics Be Trading NBA Draft Picks? Danny Ainge Offers Blunt Response

“We always look at everything all the way up until we make our pick. You have to make good deals,” Ainge said, per Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith. “It’s not ideal to add four more rookies to the team.”

Ainge did, however, explain how the Celtics wouldn’t settle for trades just to make one, even if that means they benefit from one less pick.

“Like I always said, we are trying to do good deals, not just deals. I know there are a lot of opinions on what we should and shouldn’t do, but it’s hard to get deals done,” Ainge added, per Robb.

It also makes it a bit easier for Ainge considering Boston has a core group already on its roster.

“We don’t feel a need to have to do anything, because we like our guys,” Ainge said, per Smith. “Some see that as overvaluing our players, but we do value them. They’ve been to the final four three of the last four years. That’s not nothing. The best step could be player development.”

The NBA Draft will be held Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. ET.

