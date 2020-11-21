Worcester’s Irvin Gonzalez, Jamaine Ortiz To Fight On Card With Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson may be returning to the fighting world, but Massachusetts will be well represented in the ring Nov. 28.

Worcester’s own Irvin Gonzalez Jr. and Jamaine Ortiz both are set to fight on the card card prior to Tyson’s return to professional boxing against Roy Jones Jr.

Gonzalez enters his bout with Edward Vasquez sporting a 14-2-0 record across 16 professional fights. Ortiz will put his perfect 13-0-0 record on the line Saturday as he takes on Nahir Albright.

For more on the two local boys’ stories, check out the video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.