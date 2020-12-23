Bucks Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online, On TV

The Celtics will begin their 2020-21 campaign Wednesday as Boston welcomes the Milwaukee Bucks to TD Garden in what’s sure to be an entertaining season opener for both teams.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time defending NBA MVP, and the Bucks are expected to be one of the true contenders in the East just a few months after being eliminated in the conference semifinals.

The Celtics, on the other hand will look to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to pick up the slack with All-Star guard Kemba Walker starting the season on the sideline. Boston, as you may recall, was eliminated in the East Finals a few months back.

Here’s how to watch Bucks at Celtics online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNTdrama.com

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images