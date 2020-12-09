Celtics’ Javonte Green Feels ‘Great’ Following Season-Ending Knee Surgery

Javonte Green is one of the many Celtics players working his way back from injury amid the NBA’s historically short offseason.

The Boston guard saw his season end early in August after tearing the meniscus in his right knee. The injury required surgery and forced him to sit out the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign.

Now, Green said he and his knee feels “great” as the C’s prepare to kick off a new season Dec. 23. And while he still is sad about missing out on the entire bubble experience, he hopes this coming season will be bigger and better for him.

“You know, it’s a bummer last year with the timing that it happened, when it happened,” he told reporters Wednesday, per MassLive’s John Karalis. “But, you know, it was a great, great experience, the bubble is a great experience. Making it to the Eastern Conference Finals and everything, that was a great experience. For me, as a teammate, my teammates, I feel it in as a jumping board to this year.”

The Celtics may be in greater need of Green’s services to start the season with players like Kemba Walker and Tristan Thompson still working through their own injuries. And clearly, he’s both happy and healthy enough to take on the challenge.

We can’t wait to see what he’s got up his sleeve.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images