Celtics’ Romeo Langford’s Wrist ‘Feeling Pretty Good,’ Will Miss Beginning Of Season

Romeo Langford certainly didn’t have an easy rookie season.

The Boston Celtics guard appeared in just 39 games (seven playoff games) due to injuries, the latest being a wrist ailment that required surgery.

Langford tore his scapholunate ligament that was repaired in September. The 2019 first-round pick has shown flashes of potential, but injuries have hindered his consistency.

He will miss the beginning of the season, but Langford said the wrist is “feeling good” Wednesday during a Zoom conference with reporters.

“The wrist is feeling good. I just got out of a hard cast yesterday,” Langford said, via the team. “Right now I’m focused on getting my range of motion back in my wrist and strengthening it back up.”

Romeo Langford tells you how his rehab is progressing, all while Brad Stevens preaches to him the importance of mental toughness. pic.twitter.com/cXfwRKCdkC — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 9, 2020

The 21-year-old, though, is looking at the bright side.

“That’s one of the good things I can take from this injury, is improving my left hand, make it stronger and more natural,” Langford said. “I feel I have improved and can feel my left hand becoming stronger, and I have more control of the ball doing different things – different layups, different passing with my left hand.”

It’s unclear just how much time Langford will miss.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images