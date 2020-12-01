Celtics Injuries: Updates On Romeo Langford, Tristan Thompson Ahead Of Camp

Boston Celtics training camp begins Tuesday, and Kemba Walker isn’t the only player who will be unavailable.

The Celtics on Tuesday morning made a number of announcements, chief among them that Walker would miss the start of the regular season. but that wasn’t all.

There also were updates on Romeo Langford and Tristan Thompson.

“As previously announced, Celtics guard Romeo Langford underwent successful surgery on September 22nd to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist,” the team said in a statement. “Langford’s return to play was projected to be four-to-five months following the procedure, and his rehab has been proceeding as planned.

“Celtics forward Tristan Thompson suffered a minor hamstring strain during an offseason workout prior to arriving in Boston, and his availability during the first week of camp will be limited.”

The Langford news hardly is a surprise, and it sounds like Thompson’s issue is pretty mild.

When you consider things hadn’t been looking good for Walker in the first place, we’d say the team is entering camp about as healthy as had been expected.

