Crew Vs. Sounders Live Stream: Watch MLS Cup Online, On TV

The Columbus Crew will attempt to stop the Seattle Sounders from forging a dynasty.

The Crew will host the Sounders on Saturday at MAPFRE Stadium in MLS Cup 2020. Seattle, the defending champion, returns to the championship game for the fourth time in five years with hopes of winning its third crown since 2016.

The Crew finished runner-up in 2015 and are seeking their first MLS championship since 2008.

Here’s how to watch Crew versus Sounders in the United States:

When: Saturday, Dec. 12, at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Greg Bartram/USA TODAY Sports Images