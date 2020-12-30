David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy Bid Farewell To Zdeno Chara On Instagram

David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy were not going to let Zdeno Chara leave without posting their own goodbyes.

Chara signed a one-year deal with the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, ending his 14-year stint with the Boston Bruins.

Both Pastrnak and McAvoy have been a teammate of Chara’s for six and three seasons, respectively, with the latter pairing with the 6-foot-9 defenseman on the blue line.

The duo took to Instagram to share Chara’s heartfelt post on their stories, while also adding their own message. Check it out:

Charlie McAvoy thanks his former linemate via IG story: pic.twitter.com/17SKyYAcfu — Lauren Campbell (@lalalalaurrrren) December 30, 2020

Pastrnak and McAvoy will see Chara plenty of times this season, as the Bruins and Capitals meet eight times.

Thumbnail photo via Apr 21, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) talks to defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) in the third period in game six of the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. The Bruins beat the Maple Leafs 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports