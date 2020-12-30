David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy Bid Farewell To Zdeno Chara On Instagram

Chara clearly made an impact

by

David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy were not going to let Zdeno Chara leave without posting their own goodbyes.

Chara signed a one-year deal with the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, ending his 14-year stint with the Boston Bruins.

Both Pastrnak and McAvoy have been a teammate of Chara’s for six and three seasons, respectively, with the latter pairing with the 6-foot-9 defenseman on the blue line.

The duo took to Instagram to share Chara’s heartfelt post on their stories, while also adding their own message. Check it out:

Pastrnak and McAvoy will see Chara plenty of times this season, as the Bruins and Capitals meet eight times.

More NHL:

So, Where Do Bruins Go Now After Zdeno Chara Signs With Capitals?

Thumbnail photo via Apr 21, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) talks to defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) in the third period in game six of the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. The Bruins beat the Maple Leafs 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related