David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy Bid Farewell To Zdeno Chara On Instagram

David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy were not going to let Zdeno Chara leave without posting their own goodbyes.
Chara signed a one-year deal with the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, ending his 14-year stint with the Boston Bruins.
Both Pastrnak and McAvoy have been a teammate of Chara’s for six and three seasons, respectively, with the latter pairing with the 6-foot-9 defenseman on the blue line.
The duo took to Instagram to share Chara’s heartfelt post on their stories, while also adding their own message. Check it out:
Pastrnak and McAvoy will see Chara plenty of times this season, as the Bruins and Capitals meet eight times.