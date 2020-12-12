Ex-Patriots Exec Explains Why Playing Jarrett Stidham Over Cam Newton Is Complicated

Bill Belichick is growing tired of saying Cam Newton is going to be the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback.

But get used to plenty of wonder the next few weeks if the Patriots should be trotting out Jarrett Stidham.

Newton is a free agent after the season and very likely not the Patriots’ quarterback of the future. Stidham, meanwhile, only is in his second year and still has two more years on his contract. It would make sense if new England wanted to see what they had in him.

During an appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria,” longtime NFL executive Mike Lombardi — after saying no matter what he’d probably trust Belichick’s judgment in the first place — explained why it’s not as easy as just going to Stidham.

“Cam has a presence in that locker room that the players respect him, whether we think he’s played good or not, they respect him. They admire him and he leads the team,” Lombardi said, via WEEI.com. “You make one move, it’s just not as easy as — it’s not a hockey shift and we’re going to move the lines. This becomes, it has more antennas to it and more tentacles to it and you have to answer those questions.”

Indeed, Newton reportedly has made a really strong impression within the organization with his positive attitude. But once the playoffs become impossible, it’s hard not to wonder why they would choose not to give Stidham a look.

