Fantasy Football Week 13 Reaction: Patriots’ Defense Wins Big; Derrick Henry Loses

The fantasy football season has reached its conclusion for some unlucky owners, while the postseason awaits others.

Maybe it was the performance of the New England Patriots’ defense which earned you a playoff berth Sunday. Or maybe, just on the flip side of the field, you were kept out of the postseason due to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert or other Los Angeles skill players.

Here are some fantasy football winners, losers and surprises from Week 13:

Winners:

New England Patriots defense/special teams

Let’s hope that if you have the Patriots defense, they were in your starting lineup Sunday. The Patriots special teams unit scored two touchdowns in a spanking of the Los Angeles Chargers while the defense tallied two interceptions, three sacks, just 258 yards of offense with zero (!!) points allowed.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

We usually don’t include players on this list who are owned in less than 50% of leagues, but Mayfield’s four-touchdown day is worthy of an exception. The former No. 1 overall pick put together arguably his most efficient performance of the season — 25-for-33 for 334 yards — in a shocking win over the Tennessee Titans.

Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Waller was included on this list last week, just not exactly in the same regard (losers). The Raiders tight end bounced back, though, approaching 40 points in PPR leagues after registering 200 receiving yards on 13 receptions with two touchdowns. And his Raiders even pulled out a win over the New York Jets.

Losers:

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his record against rookie quarterbacks added another example to the long list. Herbert, who entered as arguably a top-six play at the position, failed to throw for a single touchdown for the first time this season. Herbert threw for just 209 passing yards on 26 completions with two interceptions.

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

The fact that Mayfield and the Browns took such a commanding lead — 38-7 at half — harshly limited Henry’s opportunities. The league’s leading rusher earned a season-low 15 carries, rushing for 60 yards (second-fewest this season) and was held without a touchdown.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid pulled the wool over the eyes of many. Edwards-Helaire, who missed practice (illness) entering the Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos, was active for “Sunday Night Football,” but didn’t touch the ball once in the Chiefs’ win. Let’s hope you left him on the bench.

Surprises:

Adrian Peterson, RB, Detroit Lions

Peterson owners were happy to see the surefire Hall of Famer get so much goal-line work Sunday, as the Lions running back scored a pair of rushing touchdowns Sunday to double his season total. Peterson recorded 57 rushing yards on 16 carries in Detroit’s win over the Chicago Bears.

Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans

While Henry owners were negatively impacted by the Titans’ passing game chasing the Browns, Davis owners, if he was in your starting lineup, reaped the benefits. The Titans wideout recorded his most fantasy points of the season Week 13, doing so behind 182 yards on 11 receptions with one score.

