Anthony Lynn Sounds Off After Chargers’ ‘Unacceptable’ Special Teams Effort

It was a complete and utter disaster.

The Los Angeles Chargers suffered their worst loss of the campaign Sunday, and arguably the NFL’s worst defeat this season. The New England Patriots traveled cross country to SoFi Stadium and shutout the Chargers in a 45-0, three-phase verdict.

The Patriots defense was stellar and New England’s offense did enough. The difference, however, came down to the third phase: special teams. And the Patriots won that battle decisively.

“Special teams, unacceptable. Period,” Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters postgame. “Like I said, it was unacceptable. Special teams was. The whole operation. I made a change on special teams, I got a lot of guys doing different things, today got confusing on the field. It was unacceptable.”

The Patriots scored two special teams touchdowns. First, Gunner Olszewski returned a punt 70 yards for a second-quarter score. Later in the quarter, with Los Angeles looking to find the scoreboard on a 58-yard field goal just before the half, Patriots’ Cody Davis blocked a kick and Devin McCourty returned it 44 yards for a New England touchdown.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the Chargers’ special teams also committed a too many men on the field penalty on fourth-and-five in the third quarter. It gave the Patriots another offensive opportunity. And not long after that Los Angeles allowed a 61-yard punt return by Olszewski in the fourth quarter. It set New England up at the Los Angeles 17 yard line, and ultimately helped the Patriots take a 38-0 lead just four plays later.

“Coaching. It was unacceptable. Coaches are responsible for that,” Lynn said, putting blame on both himself and his staff.

The Chargers had already demoted special teams coach George Stewart two weeks prior, making way for assistant special-teams coach Keith Burns and senior coaching assistant Chris Caminiti to take over the role. Lynn also said he had been “helping out” with special teams after the loss.

Now, Lynn will have to see if he keeps his head coaching job for another week.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images