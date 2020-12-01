Fantasy Football Week 13 Waiver Wire: Best Pickups At Each Position

Week 13 is the most universally important week in fantasy football.

In almost every league, Week 13 marks either the final week of the regular season or the first week of the playoffs.

And this NFL season has been as unusual as ever, and as such plenty of players are out for both injury and COVID-19-related issues. That very well might force you to the waiver wire, which is where we come in.

So, here are the players you’ll want to eye this week on the waiver wire (based on players available in 65 percent or fewer of Yahoo! leagues).

Quarterback: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (40 percent owned)

Don’t look now, but Kirky is heating back up!

OK, not really, but if you’re at the point that you’re streaming quarterbacks you could do worse than Cousins at this point. He’s coming off a Week 12 performance in which he completed 34 of 45 passing attempts for 307 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. That’s the second week in a row he’s had a trio of touchdowns and no picks.

Turnovers historically have crushed Cousins, but he’s thrown just one interception over his last five games.

Other quarterbacks to target: Matthew Stafford (DET), Teddy Bridgewater (CAR), Ryan Fitzpatrick (MIA)

Running back: J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team (58 percent owned)

Maybe the driest position on the wire is running back, so we’ll concede that McKissic is not a perfect option.

But WFT uses him both in passing and running situations, which is worth something, even if he isn’t great at finding the end zone (one touchdown over the last three games).

Again, you’re not finding many guys of value on the wire right now, and McKissic might seriously be the best option.

Other running backs to target: Jerick McKinnon (SF), Brian Hill (ATL), Adrian Peterson (DET)

Wide receiver: Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans (54 percent owned)

Conversely, there are far more options of value at wide receiver.

Though he hasn’t scored since reeling in three touchdown passes over his first five games, Davis remains an active part of Tennessee’s offense. He’s had at least 67 yards receiving in each of his last three games, and often gets around five targets.

Other wide receivers to target: Nelson Agholor (LV), Deebo Samuel (SF), Keelan Cole (JAX)

Tight end: Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins (62 percent owned)

Gesicki always vibed with Ryan Fitzpatrick, so he certainly benefits from the latter being named starting quarterback again.

In Fitzpatrick’s return, Gesicki was targeted five times, making two catches for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Of the tight ends out there on the wire, Gesicki arguably has the best nose for the end zone, so he’s probably the pick here.

Other tight ends to target: Robert Tonyan (GB), Tyler Higbee (LAR), Logan Thomas (WAS)

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images