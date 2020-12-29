Celtics’ Kemba Walker ‘Won’t Be Back Anytime Soon’ From Knee Injury

The Boston Celtics really are missing Kemba Walker three games into their 2020-21 campaign.

The team has fallen to 1-3 after playing three of the best teams in the NBA’s Eastern Conference without their starting point guard, and his offensive contributions surely are missed.

Walker has been out as he rehabilitates the left knee that has ailed him for some time now, and received a stem-cell injection in the offseason. And though they need him, the Celtics have no intentions of rushing him back before he’s ready.

Head coach Brad Stevens on Tuesday provided an update on Walker’s timetable before Boston’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

Well, kind of.