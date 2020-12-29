Brad Stevens ‘Trying To Gauge’ Celtics Identity After Horrible Third Quarter

It was the tale of two halves.

The Boston Celtics came out Sunday against the Indiana Pacers and absolutely dominated early, getting out to a 15-4 run to start the game.

The second half? Quite the opposite.

An infamous Boston third quarter was on full display, as the Celtics came out with no energy and lost their lead after a 12-0 run by the Pacers.

It left Brad Stevens wondering which performance was more indicative of his team’s identity.

“The first six to eight minutes we were playing really well offensively,” Stevens said Monday in his media availability. “I thought we were generating nice looks, I thought that they had a nice awareness too of when to roll, when to cut, how to space the floor for our guards. A couple things that we’re trying to do a little bit differently than in the past with those guys.

“So the hardest part for me right now is gauging, is that more who we are the start of the game with that group? Or is the start of the third quarter more who we are, right? Because they’re two totally different stories.”

This trend is something we’ve seen from Boston going back to last season.

We’ll see which team comes to play as the Celtics get a rematch against the Pacers on Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images