MLB Rumors: Details Of Huge Contract Trevor Bauer Seeks In Free Agency

Trevor Bauer arguably is the top free agent this offseason, and he sure wants to get paid accordingly.

That’s little surprise, as he’s coming off a Cy Young-winning season in 2020m in which he posted a remarkable 1.73 ERA with a 5-4 record atop the Cincinnati Reds’ rotation.

A return to Cincy is all but certainly not happening, but whichever teams are interested are going to have to pony up a good bit of cash.

That’s according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, who reported the massive deal Bauer is seeking.

Interested teams suggest Trevor Bauer seeks a 5- or 6-year deal for $36M to $40M (about $200M). Bauer is coming off a brilliant Cy Young season but the star market is slow. The record AAV is $36M by Bauer’s UCLA teammate Gerrit Cole. Agent Rachel Luba declines comment on talks. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 30, 2020

Steep, but not exactly surprising.

That said, Bauer isn’t entering free agency with the track record Cole had. Make no mistake, Bauer has been largely durable and successful, but his 2020 season has been far more the exception than the rule.

Still though, great pitching is challenging to come by, so signing a guy like Bauer, who will be in his age-30 season in 2021, is going to be expensive.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images