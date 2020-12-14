NBA Central Division Preview: Outlook, Predictions For All Five Teams

The NBA officially returns in just over a week after a shortened offseason — but a busy one nonetheless.

No team is the same as last years, and the Eastern Conference especially seems to get more competitive by the day. But aside from the Milwaukee Bucks having an eventful break trying to convince Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign his supermax extension, or trade rumors linking Gordon Hayward to the Indiana Pacers, teams in the Central Division seem to be in similar positions as they were last season.

But let’s dive into why the Bucks will come out on top of their division (and probably the conference while they’re at it), the Pacers will be consistent all year and have an early playoff exit and why there will be a drop off from there.

Milwaukee Bucks

Additions: Jrue Holiday, DJ Augustin, Bobby Portis, Torrey Craig, Bryn Forbes, Jordan Nwora (draft), Sam Merril (draft)

Subtractions: Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, Marcin Williams, Wesley Matthews, Robin Lopez

2019-20 record: 56-17

Outlook: The Bucks basically were spectators in the 2020 NBA Draft after shelling out a ton of picks to bring in Jrue Holiday and replace Bledsoe at point guard. Of course, the move also was a way of trying to entice Antetokounmpo to stick around and help Milwaukee win now.

The Bucks have had the best regular season record in the NBA the last two seasons, but it hasn’t yet amounted to the title that’s expected at the end of this go-around.

They’ve brought in a sharpshooter with Forbes, improved defensively adding Craig, and have another veteran guard presence with Augustin. There were a lot of new faces brought in to support Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, so we’ll see how they mesh.

Prediction: Finish first in the division with a 51-21 record.

Chicago Bulls

Additions: Garrett Temple, Noah Vonleh, Patrick Williams (draft), Marko Simonovic (draft), Devon Dotson (undrafted)

Subtractions: Kris Dunn, Shaquille Harrison, Adam Mokoka, Max Strus

2019-20 record: 22-43

Outlook: The Bulls lost a solid defensive presence in Dunn, but this is the beginning of a new chapter for Chicago fans: the Billy Donovan era.

The Bulls replaced Boylen with Donovan to lead their young team ahead of the season and his challenge will be to establish an identity for the team and find consistency. Of the three teams at the bottom of this division, Chicago should fare the best.

Health has been one of this teams’ biggest concerns, so keeping Wendell Carter Jr. and Otto Porter Jr. on the floor to contribute with Zach Levine, Coby White and Co. The Bulls will need guys to make big jumps after entering the new season worse-off defensively.

Prediction: Finish third in the division with a 27-45 record

Cleveland Cavaliers

Additions: JaVale McGee, Rayjon Tucker, Thon Maker, Damyean Dotson, Isaac Okoro (draft)

Subtractions: Alfonzo McKinnie, Tristan Thompson, Jordan Bell, John Henson, Ante Zizic, Brandon Knight

2019-20 record: 19-46

Outlook: The Cavaliers limited themselves against the salary cap by trading for Andre Drummond last season, and another crowded frontcourt will carry over into this one between him, Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr.

Now throw JaVale McGee into that mix, who went from winning a title with the Los Angeles Lakers in the bubble to a very different situation. Oh and Isaac Okoro, one of the best wing defenders in the recent draft class to that depth chart.

Guard Camden Sexton’s numbers have improved every year, but it’s hard to understand the direction this team is trying to go in. This year, their focus should be determining what to do with Drummond and Kevin Love and their respective contracts.

Prediction: The Cavaliers finish fifth in the division with a 22-50 record.

Detroit Pistons

Additions: Jahlol Okafor, Mason Plumlee, Jerami Grant, Delon Wright, Killian Hayes (draft), Isaiah Steward (draft), Saddiq Bey (draft)

Subtractions: Christian Wood, Luke Kennard, Bruce Brown

2019-20 record: 20-46

Outlook: The Pistons had one of the busier off-seasons around the league, but the moves to replace Christian Wood on players with weird contracts didn’t make a ton of sense.

Detroit had a great draft, though. Killian Hayes at No. 7 overall should instantly translate to a good two-way option for the Pistons. They also scored two other first-round prospects in Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey. There’s a lot of potential for that group to become a solid young core in the future. Especially when you add Sekou Doumbouya to that mix.

Currently, the health of veterans Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose will play an important factor in the team’s success, as both players have struggled with injuries in their careers. Not to mention, they’re both on the wrong side of 30.

Prediction: The Pistons finish fifth in the division at a 23-49 record

Indiana Pacers

Additions: Amida Brimah, Rayshaun Hammonds, Jalen Lecque, Kelan Martin, Cassius Stanley (draft)

Subtractions: Alize Johnson, TJ Leaf

2019-21 record: 45-28

Outlook: The Pacers are coming off a respectable five-year playoff streak entering a new season, but hope to get over the first-round hump for the first time during that span.

Forward TJ Warren came onto the scene in a big way at the bubble, and he’ll hope to build off of that performance entering a new season alongside Malcolm Brogdon, who is shaping up to be a quality playmaker.

Along with Myles Turner, Victor Oladipo was the center of trade rumors throughout the offseason, but both will return to the Pacers for another year. Oladipo is expected to begin the season at full health, but even then, Indiana’s shot at earning the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference again this year will be a lot harder.

Prediction: The Pacers finish second in the division at 42-30.

