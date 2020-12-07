Patriots’ Damien Harris Interrupts Gunner Olszewski’s Press Conference After Win

In the New England’s dominant 45-0 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Patriots earned their second-largest shutout win in franchise history.

It was much in part thanks to Gunner Olszewski, who seemed to do it all on Sunday.

His Week 13 performance included 16-yard punt return and a 70-yard return for a touchdown, not including a 38-yard touchdown reception or an assisted tackle on special teams.

It was the first time a Patriots player scored on a punt return and on a reception in the same game since Julian Edelman did so in 2014, and his showing earned praise from his teammates and coaches alike.

So much so, that Damien Harris couldn’t wait to show his thanks, interrupting Olszewski’s postgame press conference with reporters to give him a hug.

Damien Harris really needed to give Gunner a hug, so he had to interrupt his press conference pic.twitter.com/cJ8b5f9swV — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) December 7, 2020

Winning certainly looks good on this team.

