How Chargers’ Anthony Lynn Feels About Job Status After Loss To Patriots

Was Sunday’s thrashing by the New England Patriots the final straw for Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn?

It certainly could be. And probably should be.

The 3-9 Chargers, who have the talent to be much better than their record indicates, were dealt their worst loss of the season Week 13 at SoFi Stadium. The 6-6 Patriots traveled cross country and dominated in all three phases, scoring two special teams touchdowns and shutting out the Chargers’ offense in a 45-0 victory.

Lynn opened up his media availability admitting it was one of the most embarrassing losses of his NFL tenure, but maintained the hope it won’t end his coaching tenure in Los Angeles.

“I talk to Dean all the time. That’s out of my control, my job status,” Lynn responded when asked if he had any conversations with owner Dean Spanos about his potential firing. “But I talk to Dean all the time.

“He’s frustrated as hell. Just like I am right now. He’s very frustrated,” Lynn added. “When I came here (in 2017), we felt like the first couple years we were getting this thing going to right direction and last couple years it just hasn’t been that way. So, it’s my job to get us back on the right track and if I’m here, I will.”

Lynn, obviously, noted he doesn’t “make that decision,” but expressed he expects to be the Chargers coach Monday morning.

Lynn has a 29-32 regular-season record with the franchise since 2017. The Chargers have won just eight of their last 20 games with three defeats earlier this season after having leads of two touchdowns or more.

