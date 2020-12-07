Patriots’ Bill Belichick Is First Coach In NFL History To Win In 50 Different Stadiums

It started in Foxboro Stadium, and now we’re here.

Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots seemingly has been coaching in the NFL so long that new “firsts” are hard to come by. And with a resumé like his, how much could there actually be left to accomplish?

Well, on Sunday, the statistics staff at CBS Sports found something.

According to the Week 13 broadcast, with a dominant win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Bill Belichick became the only coach in NFL history to win a game in 50 different stadiums.

In the first year of its existence, Belichick checked SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. off his list. Hilariously, the only two remaining stadiums (that are still used for NFL games) that Belichick has yet to win in are among the newest in the league as well.