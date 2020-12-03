Red Sox Trade Yoan Aybar To Rockies In Exchange For Christian Koss

The Red Sox made a minor move Thursday.

Boston traded left-handed pitcher Yoan Aybar to the Colorado Rockies for infielder Christian Koss.

Aybar signed with Boston in 2013 as an outfielder, but began pitching in 2018. He went 3-4 with a 4.45 ERA in 61 relief appearances. The 23-year-old never appeared in a Major League Baseball game for the Red Sox.

Koss was drafted by the Rockies during the 12th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. According to the Red Sox’s press release, “the right-handed hitter was named a mid- and post-season All-Star in the Rookie-level Pioneer League in 2019,” and “was tabbed MiLB.com’s Pioneer League Player of the Month for July and twice earned the league’s Player of the Week honor.”

