Shakhtar Donetsk Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online, On TV

Real Madrid is well-aware of the danger Shakhtar Donetsk poses.

The teams will face off Tuesday in Kiev, Ukraine, at Olympic Stadium in a UEFA Champions League Group B game. Real Madrid can clinch a spot in the round of 16 with a victory, while Shakhtar Donetsk needs at least a draw to preserve its hopes of reaching the knockout round.

Shakhtar upset Real Madrid 3-2 on October 21 in the teams’ last meeting.

Here’s when and how to watch Shakhtar Donetsk versus Real Madrid in the United States:

When: Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access | TUDN.com

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images