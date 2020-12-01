Shakhtar Donetsk Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online, On TV

Real Madrid is well-aware of the danger Shakhtar Donetsk poses.
The teams will face off Tuesday in Kiev, Ukraine, at Olympic Stadium in a UEFA Champions League Group B game. Real Madrid can clinch a spot in the round of 16 with a victory, while Shakhtar Donetsk needs at least a draw to preserve its hopes of reaching the knockout round.
Shakhtar upset Real Madrid 3-2 on October 21 in the teams’ last meeting.
Here’s when and how to watch Shakhtar Donetsk versus Real Madrid in the United States:
When: Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 12:55 p.m. ET
TV: TUDN
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access | TUDN.com