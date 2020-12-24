Torey Krug Asked Blues Teammates To Help With Toy Drive For Kids In Hospitals

Torey Krug helped get his new teammates get in the Christmas spirit.
The St. Louis Blues defenseman recently asked the team to help out with a toy drive for kids spending the holidays in the hospital.
The response, though, is what blew Krug away.
“I set my own personal goal for the number of toys to get,” Krug said, via the team. “I talked to Ryan O’Reilly about it and he said ‘oh, we’re going to crush that number.’ And we did. The guys were very generous and that says a lot about them.”
The hospital patients made wishlists and Krug and Co. were able to purchase nearly 600 toys.
But the spirit of giving didn’t stop there.
Krug said any leftover donations went to buying gift cards from locally owned restaurants and were given to families who will be spending Christmas in the hospital with their children.
“We figured we could feed some of the families with the money that was left over,” Krug said. “By purchasing gift cards to St. Louis restaurants, the parents can have a nice-cooked meal and we can support the restaurant owners and staff in the process.”
Even during a pandemic, Krug still found a way to spread a little joy to families in St. Louis.