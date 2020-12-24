Torey Krug Asked Blues Teammates To Help With Toy Drive For Kids In Hospitals

Torey Krug helped get his new teammates get in the Christmas spirit.

The St. Louis Blues defenseman recently asked the team to help out with a toy drive for kids spending the holidays in the hospital.

The response, though, is what blew Krug away.

“I set my own personal goal for the number of toys to get,” Krug said, via the team. “I talked to Ryan O’Reilly about it and he said ‘oh, we’re going to crush that number.’ And we did. The guys were very generous and that says a lot about them.”

The hospital patients made wishlists and Krug and Co. were able to purchase nearly 600 toys.