Weekend Picks: Feeling Good About Ohio State-Clemson In Sugar Bowl

I wish they were all as easy as Oklahoma.

The information came through on Florida’s mass exodus and even though the Gators climbed back into the game in the second quarter, their undermanned roster was ultimately their undoing in the second half.

Now we’re onto the College Football Playoff, where hopefully there are no more last-minute surprises or opt-outs. I highly doubt it, given the magnitude of the situation. These games actually matter.

It’s also Week 17 of the NFL, which I despise for the most part. Many of the teams are involved in meaningless games and it’s very tough to gauge motivation for teams with losing records. Tread lightly in the regular-season finales — it’s the hardest week to handicap.

Let’s go to work.

Sugar Bowl: Ohio State vs. Clemson (-7.5, 66.5)

Ohio State +7.5 (-110)

Clemson has been a moving target all season long. It’s been a wild year for the ACC juggernaut what with quarterback Trevor Lawrence testing positive for COVID-19 midway through the season. Lawrence missed the regular-season meeting against Notre Dame, a 47-40 double-overtime win for the Irish — and the Tigers’ only blemish. Clemson started to get healthy and rolled two inferior squads (Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech) before getting their much-desired revenge against Notre Dame in the ACC Championship. That game was never really close, proving once again that the Irish were a pretender.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes enter this game undefeated and less-battered having only played six games this season, which has already drawn some noted criticism from Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. You know and I know that Swinney wants no part of the Buckeyes, a team that took his Tigers down to the wire last year in this very scenario. Clemson won a coin-flip game in the Fiesta Bowl 29-23 to punch its ticket to the national title game.

It all comes full circle, huh?

Ohio State is much healthier than meets the eye and a lot of those players that missed the Big Ten title game against Northwestern will be available on Friday. Justin Fields is a game-changing quarterback that can do almost anything when he’s on, but it’s the Buckeye running attack that can be the difference. If Ohio State gets Master Teague and Trey Sermon going on the ground, that will open up the passing game and the play-action looks down the field.

I’ve got this one 34-30 either way and wouldn’t be stunned if Ohio State won the game outright. This is the most talented team that Clemson will see to date and I can’t justify the bookies spotting the Buckeyes more than a touchdown.

Bears vs. Packers (-5.5, 51)

Packers -5.5 (-110)

Under 51 points (-110)

That’s right, I like the Packers and the Under in a spot where the cream will rise to the top in a meaningful game for both teams. This is more of a fade of the Bears and their recent hot streak than anything else. Chicago has beaten three below-average teams in a row (Texans, Vikings and Jaguars) and reality will set in this Sunday at Soldier Field, where Aaron Rodgers will operate all afternoon with no fans.

I love spots like this when people come out of the woodwork to back teams that are in “must-win” situations in Week 17. One bookmaker told me many years ago “teams that must win must not be that good.” There’s definitely some truth to that. If the Bears didn’t stub their toe multiple times this season, they wouldn’t even be in this situation.

You’ll get little resistance from me on anything under a touchdown with Green Bay. They’re too skilled for this overrated Bears defense and the Packers are so close to home-field advantage, they can taste it. The total has been bet up from 49 to 51 and that’s cool with me too. Let people keep pumping up this rejuvenated Bears offense. And do you really think Chicago wants any part of a shootout with Green Bay? The Bears will do their best to run the football and keep 12 off the field, but Rodgers and Co. will eventually pull away in the second half.

RECORD: (8-2, +5.9)

Thumbnail photo via Doug McSchooler/USA TODAY Sports Images