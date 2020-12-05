WNBA Draft Lottery: Liberty Earns No. 1 Pick In 2021 Event

The 2020 WNBA Draft Lottery is underway, and one particular team has an edge over all others.

The New York Liberty have earned the No. 1 pick in the 2021 Draft. The draft order was announced Friday during halftime of the Louisville-DePaul women’s basketball game on ESPN.

The Dallas Wings took home the No. 2 pick while the Atlanta Dream nabbed No. 3.

New York entered the draft lottery with 44.2% odds of landing the No. 1 pick.

The remainder of the first, second and third rounds will be determined “by inverse order of the teams’ respective regular-season records solely from 2020,” per a league statement released Tuesday.

The Liberty selected star point guard and Oregon product Sabrina Ionescu with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft. She wound up missing most of the season with an ankle injury.

The annual event typically takes place in April.

The WNBA typically begins its season in May, though the COVID-19 pandemic could alter that date.

