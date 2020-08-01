2020 strikes again.

As you likely heard, Sabrina Ionescu left Friday’s loss to the Atlanta Dream, suffering the injury with less than six minutes left in the first half. And the New York Liberty rookie is expected to miss a significant amount of time as a result.

Ionescu is expected to miss at least a month with a Grade 3 ankle sprain, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. X-rays of her ankle returned negative and showed no fracture.

The Liberty says the rookie “is still being evaluated by physicians” and expected next steps to be revealed “in the coming days.”

This certainly is a major blow for both the Liberty and the WNBA alike. Ionescu was New York’s most impactful player in their first three games, averaging 18.3 points, 4.7 assists and four rebounds in 26.6 minutes per game. That’s an impressive feat for a rookie, though it’ll be on hold for at least the next 30 days.

Thumbnail photo via Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images