Blues Vs. Avalanche Live Stream: Watch NHL Opening Night Game Online, On TV

The NHL’s opening night wraps up with a game that’s sure to be a battle.

The Stanley Cup-favorite Colorado Avalanche open their season against the 2018-19 Cup champion St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night.

Both teams likely will make the playoffs with the newly aligned divisions.

Torey Krug takes the ice for his new St. Louis team for the first time after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Boston Bruins, while Nathan MacKinnon and Co. look to start the year off on the right foot.

Here’s how to watch Blues versus Avalanche:

When: Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

